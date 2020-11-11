TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
101 FPUS54 KHGX 110658
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 110657
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
TXZ237-111000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds in the evening becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-111000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the
evening, then patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-111000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Light winds in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-111000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-111000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds in the evening becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-111000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds in the evening becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-111000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the
evening, then patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-111000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-111000-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-111000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds in the evening becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-111000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-111000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-111000-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-111000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-111000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-111000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-111000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-111000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-111000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ212-111000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-111000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-111000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-111000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated
showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-111000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated
showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ177-111000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ178-111000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ179-111000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ164-111000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ195-111000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-111000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated
showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-111000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated
showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-111000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
