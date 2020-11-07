TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
TXZ237-072200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ337-072200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ437-072200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-072200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ238-072200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ338-072200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ438-072200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-072200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
TXZ335-072200-
Coastal Jackson-
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
TXZ313-072200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ236-072200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
TXZ336-072200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ436-072200-
Matagorda Islands-
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-072200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ226-072200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms and showers late. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ213-072200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ300-072200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ200-072200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ199-072200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
TXZ212-072200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ211-072200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
TXZ210-072200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
TXZ197-072200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ198-072200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ177-072200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ178-072200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ179-072200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ164-072200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ195-072200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ196-072200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ176-072200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ163-072200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
