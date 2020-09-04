TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds in
the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. Light winds in
the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Inland, light winds in the evening becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight. Coast, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in
the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in
the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1258 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.