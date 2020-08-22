TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
785 FPUS54 KHGX 220843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 220842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ237-222100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-222100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Strong winds. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong winds.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-222100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Strong winds. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong winds.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-222100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-222100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Strong winds. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-222100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Strong winds. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-222100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Strong winds. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong winds.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-222100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-222100-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs around
90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Strong winds. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-222100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-222100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-222100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong winds.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-222100-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong winds.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-222100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-222100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-222100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-222100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-222100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-222100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-222100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-222100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-222100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-222100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-222100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight
chance of showers late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-222100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-222100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-222100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-222100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-222100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-222100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers late, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5