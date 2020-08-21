TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
_____
536 FPUS54 KHGX 210913
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 210912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
TXZ237-212100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-212100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-212100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ214-212100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-212100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ338-212100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-212100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-212100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-212100-
Coastal Jackson-
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-212100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-212100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-212100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-212100-
Matagorda Islands-
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-212100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ226-212100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ213-212100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming
south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ300-212100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north
around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-212100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very
windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ199-212100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late
becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ212-212100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming south
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ211-212100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming
south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ210-212100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-212100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ198-212100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-212100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very
windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ178-212100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ179-212100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ164-212100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very
windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-212100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ196-212100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-212100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very
windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-212100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lo