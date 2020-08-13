TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020
_____
038 FPUS54 KHGX 130843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 130843
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower
90s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph inland...southwest 10 to
15 mph coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph early
in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-132100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-132100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-132100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-132100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-132100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-132100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-132100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late
in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-132100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
343 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather