TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
277 FPUS54 KHGX 090843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Isolated showers late, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower
80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph inland...south 10 to 15 mph
coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Isolated showers late. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Isolated
showers late. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-092100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-092100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-092100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-092100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-092100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-092100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-092100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-092100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-092100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-092100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
342 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather