TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

_____

210 FPUS54 KHGX 080844

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 080843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

TXZ237-082100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-082100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-082100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-082100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-082100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-082100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-082100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-082100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-082100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-082100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming southeast increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-082100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-082100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-082100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-082100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-082100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-082100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-082100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-082100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-082100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-082100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-082100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-082100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-082100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-082100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-082100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-082100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-082100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming south

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-082100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-082100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-082100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ163-082100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather