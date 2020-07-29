TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
_____
541 FPUS54 KHGX 290758
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 290758
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
TXZ237-292100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-292100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ437-292100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-292100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-292100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-292100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ438-292100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-292100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-292100-
Coastal Jackson-
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-292100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-292100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-292100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-292100-
Matagorda Islands-
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-292100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-292100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-292100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-292100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-292100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-292100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-292100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-292100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-292100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-292100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-292100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-292100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-292100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-292100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-292100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-292100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
258 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds