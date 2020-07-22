TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

483 FPUS54 KHGX 220913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 220913

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated showers late, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-222100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated showers late, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the morning.

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light

winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

413 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattere