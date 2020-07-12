TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

TXZ237-120900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-120900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-120900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-120900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the

lower 90s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around

90 coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-120900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-120900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-120900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-120900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-120900-

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-120900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-120900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-120900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-120900-

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-120900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-120900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-120900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-120900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-120900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-120900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-120900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-120900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-120900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-120900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ198-120900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-120900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-120900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-120900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-120900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-120900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-120900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-120900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ163-120900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

127 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

