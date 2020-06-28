TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ237-280900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-280900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-280900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ214-280900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ238-280900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-280900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-280900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ235-280900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-280900-
Coastal Jackson-
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-280900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-280900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ336-280900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ436-280900-
Matagorda Islands-
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ227-280900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-280900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-280900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-280900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-280900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-280900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-280900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ211-280900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-280900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-280900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ198-280900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-280900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-280900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-280900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-280900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-280900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ196-280900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-280900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-280900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
113 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
