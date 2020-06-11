TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

TXZ237-112100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-112100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-112100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-112100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around

90 coast.

TXZ238-112100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-112100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ438-112100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-112100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-112100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-112100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-112100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-112100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-112100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-112100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-112100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-112100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-112100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-112100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-112100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-112100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-112100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-112100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-112100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ198-112100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-112100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-112100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-112100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-112100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-112100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ196-112100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-112100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-112100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

