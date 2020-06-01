TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

_____

632 FPUS54 KHGX 010828

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 010827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

TXZ237-012100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-012100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-012100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-012100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-012100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-012100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-012100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms until afternoon. A slight chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-012100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-012100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-012100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing

to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ236-012100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-012100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-012100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-012100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-012100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-012100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-012100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ200-012100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-012100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-012100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-012100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-012100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-012100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-012100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-012100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-012100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-012100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-012100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-012100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.