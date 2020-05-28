TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
TXZ237-282100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ337-282100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-282100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ214-282100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the
upper 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-282100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-282100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-282100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ235-282100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-282100-
Coastal Jackson-
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ313-282100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-282100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to
30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ336-282100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-282100-
Matagorda Islands-
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-282100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-282100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
early in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-282100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-282100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ200-282100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-282100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing
to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-282100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ211-282100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-282100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-282100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
east. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-282100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast in the morning,
then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-282100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-282100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast in the morning, then
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-282100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-282100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-282100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast in the morning,
then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ196-282100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south in the morning,
then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-282100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-282100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
427 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
