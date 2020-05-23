TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 perc