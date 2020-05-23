TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
410 FPUS54 KHGX 230758
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 230757
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
TXZ237-232100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night,
then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-232100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-232100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ214-232100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-232100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night,
then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-232100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-232100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ235-232100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-232100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-232100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-232100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-232100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-232100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-232100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-232100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-232100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-232100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-232100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-232100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-232100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-232100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers
late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-232100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-232100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-232100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-232100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-232100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 perc