TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

748 FPUS54 KHGX 090814

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph early in the morning becoming east and decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather