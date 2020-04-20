TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
_____
868 FPUS54 KHGX 200745
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 200744
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
TXZ237-202100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ337-202100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ437-202100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-202100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ238-202100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-202100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ438-202100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-202100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-202100-
Coastal Jackson-
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ313-202100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ236-202100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ336-202100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast
in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ436-202100-
Matagorda Islands-
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy dense
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-202100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ226-202100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-202100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ300-202100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ200-202100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ199-202100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ212-202100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ211-202100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ210-202100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ197-202100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-202100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ177-202100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ178-202100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ179-202100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ164-202100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-202100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-202100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ176-202100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
244 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the l