TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the

morning becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning becoming southwest increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming southwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

late, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the morning. Thunderstorms and

showers likely in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a 60 percent chance until late afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. A chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph late becoming

southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early

in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and showers. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and

showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph late becoming southwest increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Thunderstorms and showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

