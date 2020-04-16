TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
TXZ237-162100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-162100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-162100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-162100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid
60s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-162100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-162100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-162100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-162100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-162100-
Coastal Jackson-
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning becoming southeast increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
$$
TXZ313-162100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-162100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-162100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
$$
TXZ436-162100-
Matagorda Islands-
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ227-162100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ226-162100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-162100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-162100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ200-162100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-162100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-162100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-162100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-162100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-162100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-162100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-162100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ178-162100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ179-162100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ164-162100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ195-162100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-162100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-162100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
413 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms