TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
TXZ237-010900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-010900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ437-010900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-010900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-010900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ338-010900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper
60s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ438-010900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ235-010900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ335-010900-
Coastal Jackson-
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ313-010900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-010900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ336-010900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ436-010900-
Matagorda Islands-
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-010900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ226-010900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ213-010900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ300-010900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-010900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ199-010900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ212-010900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ211-010900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ210-010900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ197-010900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ198-010900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ177-010900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ178-010900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ179-010900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ164-010900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. L