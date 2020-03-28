TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

TXZ237-280900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-280900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-280900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-280900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s

inland...around 60 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-280900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-280900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-280900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-280900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-280900-

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-280900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-280900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-280900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-280900-

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-280900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-280900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-280900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-280900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-280900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-280900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-280900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-280900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-280900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-280900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-280900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-280900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-280900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-280900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-280900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-280900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.