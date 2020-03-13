TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

329 FPUS54 KHGX 130813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 130812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 perce