TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

TXZ237-261000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ337-261000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-261000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east and decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-261000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-261000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-261000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east and decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ438-261000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west and decreasing to around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-261000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-261000-

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-261000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-261000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-261000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Breezy, colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-261000-

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Windy, cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast and decreasing to around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-261000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-261000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-261000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-261000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early

in the evening. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-261000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-261000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-261000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-261000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-261000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-261000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ198-261000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ177-261000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-261000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. A chance of sprinkles late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-261000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until

late night, then a chance of sprinkles late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-261000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until

late night. A chance of sprinkles late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ195-261000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ196-261000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ176-261000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ163-261000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

127 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until

late night. A chance of sprinkles late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

