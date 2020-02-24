TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
TXZ237-241000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through
sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ337-241000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ437-241000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ214-241000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the
mid 30s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ238-241000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers after midnight,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ338-241000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers after midnight,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the
upper 30s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
around 50 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ438-241000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers after midnight,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ235-241000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ335-241000-
Coastal Jackson-
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ313-241000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ236-241000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ336-241000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ436-241000-
Matagorda Islands-
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ227-241000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ226-241000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-241000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through
sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ300-241000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ200-241000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ199-241000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ212-241000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ211-241000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ210-241000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ197-241000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-241000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ177-241000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Warmer.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ178-241000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Warmer.
Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through
sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ179-241000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ164-241000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ195-241000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ196-241000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ176-241000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around
60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ163-241000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
