TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the
morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the
upper 30s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 50 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around
40 coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 40 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning
and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the
morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 60 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning
and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely
after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
