Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
TXZ237-201000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ337-201000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-201000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ214-201000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ238-201000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ338-201000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ438-201000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ235-201000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ335-201000-
Coastal Jackson-
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ313-201000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ236-201000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ336-201000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ436-201000-
Matagorda Islands-
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ227-201000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ226-201000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ213-201000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ300-201000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ200-201000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-201000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ212-201000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ211-201000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ210-201000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ197-201000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ198-201000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ177-201000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ178-201000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ179-201000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ164-201000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ195-201000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ196-201000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ176-201000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ163-201000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
142 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
