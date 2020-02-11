TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

123 FPUS54 KHGX 110859

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 110858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 80 percent chance after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until afternoon. Areas of fog late in

the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent

in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers late. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers late. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog early in the evening. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Areas of

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Areas of fog in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and early afternoon. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 70 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a

70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

80 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Cloudy with showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog until late afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late

night, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Pat