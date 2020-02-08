TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
_____
552 FPUS54 KHGX 080913
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 080912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
TXZ237-082200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-082200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ437-082200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ214-082200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-082200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-082200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-082200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then cloudy with a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ235-082200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ335-082200-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ313-082200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ236-082200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A
30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the afternoon. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-082200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-082200-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ227-082200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ226-082200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-082200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ300-082200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-082200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-082200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
70. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ212-082200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-082200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of
showers until afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
70. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-082200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of
showers late, then a chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ197-082200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-082200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ177-082200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ178-082200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 p