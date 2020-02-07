TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

479 FPUS54 KHGX 070858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 070857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

TXZ237-072200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-072200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ437-072200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog

early in the evening, then areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Areas

of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-072200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-072200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-072200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-072200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog

early in the evening, then areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Areas of

fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Areas

of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-072200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-072200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-072200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-072200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-072200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers in the

evening. Showers likely after midnight, then a chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Areas

of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-072200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Areas

of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-072200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph

late becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-072200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-072200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-072200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-072200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-072200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until

late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-072200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph late

becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-072200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-072200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-072200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late

becoming west increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until

late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ198-072200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph late

becoming west increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-072200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-072200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in t