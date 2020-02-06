TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020
_____
474 FPUS54 KHGX 060658
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 060657
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
TXZ237-061000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a slight chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ337-061000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance
of drizzle late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ437-061000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance
of drizzle late. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ214-061000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late.
Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the
lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ238-061000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ338-061000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance of rain late.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ438-061000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle
late. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ235-061000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers...possibly mixed with drizzle and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ335-061000-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers...possibly mixed with drizzle and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ313-061000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ236-061000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ336-061000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-061000-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers...possibly mixed with drizzle and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy late. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ227-061000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a slight chance of drizzle late. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ226-061000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers...
possibly mixed with drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ213-061000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of drizzle after midnight,
then a slight chance of rain and drizzle late. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ300-061000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ200-061000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ199-061000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening.
A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. No snow accumulation.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ212-061000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...
possibly mixed with snow in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ211-061000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle and after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ210-061000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle and after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-061000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain and snow...
possibly mixed with drizzle and after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ198-061000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of drizzle...possibly
mixed with rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ177-061000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. A chance of drizzle after midnight, then a slight chance
of drizzle late. No snow accumulation. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to