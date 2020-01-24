TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
_____
391 FPUS54 KHGX 240913
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 240912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
TXZ237-242200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ337-242200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers until late night. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of
showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ437-242200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ214-242200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-242200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of
showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ338-242200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-242200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ235-242200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-242200-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ313-242200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ236-242200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-242200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ436-242200-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
early in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-242200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ226-242200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-242200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ300-242200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-242200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-242200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ212-242200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-242200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-242200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ197-242200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-242200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ177-242200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ178-242200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ179-242200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ164-242200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ195-242200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ196-242200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers li