TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
TXZ237-062200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ337-062200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-062200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ214-062200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ238-062200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ338-062200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows
around 50. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
around 50 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ438-062200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-062200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-062200-
Coastal Jackson-
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ313-062200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-062200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ336-062200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ436-062200-
Matagorda Islands-
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-062200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late
night, then thunderstorms likely and a slight chance of showers
late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ226-062200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ213-062200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely
and a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ300-062200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ200-062200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ199-062200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ212-062200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ211-062200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-062200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening
and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-062200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ198-062200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ177-062200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ178-062200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ179-062200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ164-062200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ195-062200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening
and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ196-062200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
iso