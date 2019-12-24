TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

TXZ237-242200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-242200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-242200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-242200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 inland...in the mid 60s coast. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ238-242200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-242200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ438-242200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ235-242200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds early in the morning becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-242200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-242200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ236-242200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds late becoming east around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-242200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-242200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-242200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-242200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds early in the morning becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-242200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-242200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-242200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-242200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ212-242200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds late becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ211-242200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-242200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-242200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ198-242200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ177-242200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ178-242200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ179-242200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ164-242200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ195-242200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ196-242200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ176-242200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-242200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

