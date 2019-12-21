TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

TXZ237-212200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ337-212200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-212200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late, then a

20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ214-212200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid

40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

TXZ238-212200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ338-212200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...

in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-212200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-212200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 30 percent chance until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-212200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 20 percent chance until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-212200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-212200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-212200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-212200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ227-212200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-212200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-212200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-212200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-212200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-212200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-212200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ211-212200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-212200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-212200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-212200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ177-212200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

TXZ178-212200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

40 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

TXZ179-212200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ164-212200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

TXZ195-212200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ196-212200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-212200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ163-212200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

