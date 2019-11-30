TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ237-302200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ337-302200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ437-302200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ214-302200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid

40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ238-302200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ338-302200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ438-302200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

TXZ235-302200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ335-302200-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ313-302200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ236-302200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ336-302200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ436-302200-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ227-302200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ226-302200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers until

late afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ213-302200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance

in the evening. Clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ300-302200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ200-302200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers late. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 40 percent chance

in the evening. Clear after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ199-302200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ212-302200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ211-302200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

TXZ210-302200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ197-302200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-302200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

TXZ177-302200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ178-302200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ179-302200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ164-302200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-302200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-302200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon,

then a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-302200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ163-302200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

