TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
TXZ237-152200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ337-152200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-152200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-152200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ238-152200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-152200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-152200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-152200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-152200-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-152200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-152200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-152200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ436-152200-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-152200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-152200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-152200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-152200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-152200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-152200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ212-152200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-152200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog
early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-152200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool.
Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-152200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds in
the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-152200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ177-152200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ178-152200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ179-152200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ164-152200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ195-152200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog
early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-152200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-152200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ163-152200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. East winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
