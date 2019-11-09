TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
445 FPUS54 KHGX 090814
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090812
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
TXZ237-092200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-092200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ437-092200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy. Much cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ214-092200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ238-092200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-092200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in
the upper 30s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ438-092200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy. Much cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ235-092200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ335-092200-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ313-092200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ236-092200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ336-092200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-092200-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ227-092200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ226-092200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ213-092200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds in the evening
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ300-092200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and
early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ200-092200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and
early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ199-092200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the morning, then becoming light in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and
early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ212-092200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-092200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-092200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ197-092200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ198-092200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and
early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ177-092200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ178-092200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ179-092200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ164-092200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ195-092200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds early in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ196-092200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds early in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and
early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ176-092200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ163-092200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY..