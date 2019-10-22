TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the mid 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ226-222100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-222100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-222100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-222100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-222100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-222100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-222100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-222100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-222100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-222100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-222100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

