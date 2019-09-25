TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
TXZ237-252100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-252100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-252100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ214-252100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ238-252100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-252100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-252100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ235-252100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-252100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph early in
the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
TXZ313-252100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ236-252100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
TXZ336-252100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-252100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ227-252100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
TXZ226-252100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-252100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ300-252100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ200-252100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-252100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-252100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
TXZ211-252100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-252100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-252100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-252100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-252100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ178-252100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ179-252100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ164-252100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-252100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ196-252100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ176-252100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-252100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
