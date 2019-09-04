TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

682 FPUS54 KHGX 040859

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 040857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the

mid 90s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the lower

90s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming east

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph

late becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph

late becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph late becoming

east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather