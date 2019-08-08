TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
TXZ211-082100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ237-082100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ337-082100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-082100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ196-082100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ195-082100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ214-082100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-082100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ227-082100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ238-082100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ338-082100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-082100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-082100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ213-082100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ313-082100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-082100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ235-082100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ335-082100-
Coastal Jackson-
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ200-082100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ300-082100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-082100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ236-082100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ336-082100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-082100-
Matagorda Islands-
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-082100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ179-082100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ178-082100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ164-082100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ177-082100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ212-082100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
TXZ197-082100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ226-082100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
