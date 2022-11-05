TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ 499 FPUS54 KFWD 050810 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 TXZ119-052115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ118-052115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ159-052115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ158-052115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-052115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ103-052115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ093-052115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ092-052115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ091-052115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ102-052115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ101-052115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ100-052115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ115-052115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ116-052115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ117-052115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ131-052115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ132-052115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ130-052115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ129-052115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ141-052115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ142-052115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-052115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ157-052115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ143-052115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ144-052115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ133-052115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ134-052115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ145-052115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ146-052115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ161-052115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ160-052115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ174-052115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-052115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ162-052115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ147-052115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ148-052115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-052115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ122-052115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ121-052115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ120-052115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ105-052115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ123-052115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ107-052115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-052115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ095-052115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-052115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 310 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather