TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

TXZ119-012100-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-012100-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-012100-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-012100-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-012100-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-012100-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-012100-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-012100-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-012100-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ102-012100-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-012100-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-012100-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ115-012100-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-012100-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-012100-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-012100-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-012100-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-012100-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-012100-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-012100-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-012100-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-012100-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-012100-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-012100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-012100-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-012100-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-012100-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-012100-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-012100-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-012100-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-012100-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ174-012100-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ175-012100-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ162-012100-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-012100-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-012100-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ135-012100-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ122-012100-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ121-012100-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-012100-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-012100-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-012100-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-012100-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ106-012100-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-012100-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-012100-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

