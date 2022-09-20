TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

TXZ119-202130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ118-202130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-202130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-202130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ104-202130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ103-202130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-202130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-202130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-202130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-202130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ101-202130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-202130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-202130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-202130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ117-202130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-202130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-202130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-202130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-202130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-202130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-202130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156-202130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ157-202130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ143-202130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ144-202130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-202130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-202130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-202130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ146-202130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ161-202130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ160-202130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ174-202130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ175-202130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ162-202130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-202130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ148-202130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ135-202130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ122-202130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-202130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ120-202130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ105-202130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ123-202130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ107-202130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ106-202130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ095-202130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ094-202130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

