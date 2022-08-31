TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

TXZ119-312130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-312130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ159-312130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-312130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-312130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103-312130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-312130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ092-312130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ091-312130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-312130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ101-312130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-312130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-312130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-312130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ117-312130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-312130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-312130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-312130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-312130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-312130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-312130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-312130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-312130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-312130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 80s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-312130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-312130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-312130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-312130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-312130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-312130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-312130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ174-312130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ175-312130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ162-312130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ147-312130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ148-312130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the

afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ135-312130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ122-312130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ121-312130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ120-312130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-312130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-312130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ107-312130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ106-312130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ095-312130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ094-312130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

