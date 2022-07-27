TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 _____ 298 FPUS54 KFWD 270800 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TXZ119-272115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-272115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-272115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-272115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-272115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-272115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ093-272115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ092-272115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ091-272115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ102-272115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ101-272115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ100-272115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 90s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ115-272115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ116-272115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ117-272115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ131-272115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-272115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ130-272115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-272115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ141-272115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ142-272115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ156-272115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ157-272115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-272115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-272115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-272115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ134-272115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ145-272115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ146-272115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ161-272115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-272115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-272115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-272115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-272115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-272115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-272115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ135-272115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-272115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-272115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-272115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-272115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-272115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-272115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ106-272115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ095-272115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ094-272115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$