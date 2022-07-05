TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ118-052115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ159-052115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ158-052115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ104-052115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ103-052115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ093-052115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ092-052115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ091-052115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ102-052115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ101-052115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ100-052115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ115-052115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ116-052115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ117-052115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ131-052115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ132-052115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ130-052115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ129-052115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ141-052115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ142-052115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ156-052115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ157-052115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ143-052115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ144-052115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ133-052115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ134-052115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ145-052115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ146-052115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ161-052115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ160-052115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ174-052115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ175-052115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ162-052115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ147-052115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ148-052115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ135-052115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ122-052115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ121-052115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ120-052115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ105-052115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ123-052115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ107-052115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ106-052115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ095-052115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ094-052115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

403 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

