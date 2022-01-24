TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

503 FPUS54 KFWD 240920

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

TXZ119-242215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-242215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-242215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-242215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-242215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-242215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-242215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-242215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-242215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-242215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-242215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-242215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-242215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-242215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-242215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-242215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-242215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-242215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-242215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-242215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-242215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-242215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-242215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-242215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-242215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-242215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-242215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-242215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-242215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-242215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-242215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-242215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-242215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-242215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-242215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-242215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-242215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-242215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-242215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-242215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-242215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-242215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-242215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-242215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-242215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-242215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

