TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 763 FPUS54 KFWD 081000 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 TXZ119-082215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ118-082215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ159-082215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ158-082215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ104-082215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ103-082215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-082215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ092-082215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-082215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ102-082215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ101-082215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ100-082215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ115-082215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ116-082215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ117-082215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ131-082215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ132-082215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ130-082215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ129-082215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-082215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-082215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-082215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ157-082215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ143-082215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-082215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-082215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ134-082215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ145-082215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ146-082215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ161-082215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ160-082215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-082215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ175-082215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ162-082215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-082215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-082215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-082215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ122-082215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ121-082215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ120-082215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ105-082215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ123-082215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ107-082215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ106-082215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ095-082215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ094-082215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 400 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather